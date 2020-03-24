Employee at Maui Health Infected with COVID-19

An employee at Maui Health has been infected with the coronavirus, the company said in a news release Tuesday morning. The individual “is in good condition and is isolated to prevent the spread of infection to others,” the company — which has facilities on Maui and Lanai — said in a statement. No other facts about the person were released due to privacy concerns.

The company said it is working with county health officials to “ensure that patients, employees, family, friends and anyone who has been in close contact are screened.”

When the county lockdown goes into effect at 12:01am tomorrow, “we will institute a no-visitor policy at all of our hospitals and facilities…with the exception of Pediatrics and OB, which will be limited to one visitor per patient.”

In addition, all elective surgeries and procedures have been canceled.

View our live update page for more on COVID-19:

