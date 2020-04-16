Drive-Thru Testing in Central Maui and Molokai Tomorrow

Drive-through testing for COVID-19 will take place again tomorrow, April 16, at Keopuolani Regional Park.

Testing will be open to first responders and healthcare workers ONLY from 9 a.m. to 10:00 a.m.

Testing for the general public will be from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Testing will be provided at no-cost.

“We want to mahalo all the doctors, nurses and volunteers providing these tests to our community,” Mayor Michael Victorino said. “These tests are hugely valuable in our fight against COVID-19.”

Access to Keopuolani Park will ONLY be allowed through a right turn off Wahinepio Avenue. Left turns coming from the Kaahumanu Avenue direction will NOT be permitted.

Individuals will be screened on-site. First responders and healthcare workers should present their work IDs for screening.

All participants are asked to:

Remain in their vehicles

Bring a valid ID

Be prepared to fill out informational sheets

Bring an insurance card if possible (however, there will be no charge, co-pays or deductible fees)

Mayor Michael Victorino announces that drive through testing for COVID-19 will be held tomorrow, Thursday, April 16, from 9:30 a.m. – 2 p.m. at the Mitchell Pauole Community Center on Molokai.

Testing was rescheduled due to inclement weather on Tuesday, April 14.

All traffic MUST enter Ailoa Street via Kamehameha V Highway, between Kaunakakai Baptist Church and Kaunakakai School.

The testing is a joint effort with Dr. Scott Miscovich of Premier Medical Group and the County of Maui. Test kits were also administered through drive through testing on Molokai on April 7.

“Dr. Miscovich has continuously stepped up to provide more test kits for our Maui County community,” Mayor Victorino said. “I want to thank him and his staff for working with us to respond to the needs of our Molokai residents as quickly as possible, and for rescheduling the postponed testing.”

For questions and information, please call Mayor Michael Victorino’s Molokai Liaison Stacy Crivello at (808) 868-6750.

