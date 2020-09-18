Drive-through COVID-19 testing set for West Maui on Monday, Sept. 21

Mayor Michael Victorino announced that drive-through COVID-19 testing will be held on Monday, Sept. 21, from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at the Lahaina Aquatic Center.
The Lahaina Aquatic Center will be closed all day Monday due to the drive-through testing. The Lahaina Recreation Center will be closed Monday morning and open at 2:00 p.m.
Minit Medical Urgent Care will administer diagnostic PCR testing and will call individuals with all results, which are expected to take one to three days.
Participants should pre-register for the drive-through testing on Minit Medical’s website at www.minitmed.com. Participants can do same-day registration, but pre-registration saves time and avoids paperwork and personal interactions.
“I strongly encourage our West Maui community to spread the word and take advantage of this drive-through testing event,” Mayor Victorino said. “It is vitally important that we maintain our testing capacity and ensure tests are available to residents throughout Maui County. We want to mahalo our West Maui residents for doing their part to limit the spread of COVID-19, and thank Minit Medical for partnering with us to administer these tests.”
Testing is available for individuals who are either symptomatic or asymptomatic. Most Insurances will cover costs associated with COVID-19 testing. If you do not have insurance, the testing will be covered by the Federal Government.
People who get tested are asked to bring:
- Insurance card
- Identification
- Facial covering / mask
Criteria for testing:
Symptomatic:
- Fever/chills
- Body aches
- Short of breath
- Difficulty breathing
- Cough
- Loss of taste or smell
- Diarrhea
- Sore throat
- Headache
- Nausea
- Runny nose
Asymptomatic (with possible exposure):
- Recent travel to Oahu and Mainland/International
- Positive/possible exposure contact
- First responders/essential workers
- Pre-operative, pre-procedure testing
- Required for travel (costs might be incurred)
For more information on the drive-through testing event, call Minit Medical Urgent Care at (808) 667-6161.
For more information on COVID-19 in Maui County, visit www.MauiCounty.gov.
