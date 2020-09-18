Drive-through COVID-19 testing set for West Maui on Monday, Sept. 21

Mayor Michael Victorino announced that drive-through COVID-19 testing will be held on Monday, Sept. 21, from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at the Lahaina Aquatic Center.

The Lahaina Aquatic Center will be closed all day Monday due to the drive-through testing. The Lahaina Recreation Center will be closed Monday morning and open at 2:00 p.m.

Minit Medical Urgent Care will administer diagnostic PCR testing and will call individuals with all results, which are expected to take one to three days.

Participants should pre-register for the drive-through testing on Minit Medical’s website at www.minitmed.com. Participants can do same-day registration, but pre-registration saves time and avoids paperwork and personal interactions.

“I strongly encourage our West Maui community to spread the word and take advantage of this drive-through testing event,” Mayor Victorino said. “It is vitally important that we maintain our testing capacity and ensure tests are available to residents throughout Maui County. We want to mahalo our West Maui residents for doing their part to limit the spread of COVID-19, and thank Minit Medical for partnering with us to administer these tests.”

Testing is available for individuals who are either symptomatic or asymptomatic. Most Insurances will cover costs associated with COVID-19 testing. If you do not have insurance, the testing will be covered by the Federal Government.

People who get tested are asked to bring:

Insurance card

Identification

Facial covering / mask

Criteria for testing:

Symptomatic:

Fever/chills

Body aches

Short of breath

Difficulty breathing

Cough

Loss of taste or smell

Diarrhea

Sore throat

Headache

Nausea

Runny nose

Asymptomatic (with possible exposure):

Recent travel to Oahu and Mainland/International

Positive/possible exposure contact

First responders/essential workers

Pre-operative, pre-procedure testing

Required for travel (costs might be incurred)

For more information on the drive-through testing event, call Minit Medical Urgent Care at (808) 667-6161.

For more information on COVID-19 in Maui County, visit www.MauiCounty.gov.

