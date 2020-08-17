Drive-Through COVID-19 Testing on Wednesday, Aug. 19, at Keopuolani Park

Mayor Michael Victorino announced that drive-through COVID-19 testing will be held on Wednesday, Aug. 19, from 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at Keopuolani Regional Park .

Keopuolani Regional Park will be closed Wednesday morning and open at 3:00 p.m., following the drive-through COVID-19 testing event.

“We know there are concerns in our community with recent cases and we want to mahalo Minit Medical for partnering with us to provide another drive-through testing,” Mayor Victorino said. “While we continue to hold these events when possible, we encourage anyone who is worried to call their doctor or visit a local medical care provider.

“We need everyone to do their part to keep COVID-19 cases low by avoiding large gatherings, maintaining physical distance with others and frequent hand washing.”

Minit Medical will be administering the drive-through, with PCR diagnostic testing available. Minit Medical will call individuals with all results, which are expected to take one to three days.

Participants are strongly encouraged to pre-register for the drive-through testing on Minit Medical’s website at www.minitmed.com. They can do same-day registration, but pre-registration saves time and avoids paperwork.

People who get tested are asked to bring:

Insurance card

Identification

Facial covering / mask

Criteria for Molecular testing:

Symptomatic : Fever/chills Body aches Short of breath Difficulty breathing Cough Loss of taste or smell Diarrhea Sore throat Headache Nausea Runny nose

: Asymptomatic (with possible exposure) : Recent travel to Mainland/International Positive/possible exposure contact First responders/essential workers Pre-operative, pre-procedure testing Required for travel (costs might be incurred)



:

For more information on the drive-through testing event, call Minit Medical Urgent Care at (808) 667-6161.



For more information on COVID-19 in Maui County, visit www.MauiCounty.gov

Share this: Print

Comments

comments