Drive-Through COVID-19 Testing on Wednesday, Aug. 19, at Keopuolani Park

Mayor Michael Victorino announced that drive-through COVID-19 testing will be held on Wednesday, Aug. 19, from 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at Keopuolani Regional Park.

Keopuolani Regional Park will be closed Wednesday morning and open at 3:00 p.m., following the drive-through COVID-19 testing event.

“We know there are concerns in our community with recent cases and we want to mahalo Minit Medical for partnering with us to provide another drive-through testing,” Mayor Victorino said. “While we continue to hold these events when possible, we encourage anyone who is worried to call their doctor or visit a local medical care provider.

“We need everyone to do their part to keep COVID-19 cases low by avoiding large gatherings, maintaining physical distance with others and frequent hand washing.”

Minit Medical will be administering the drive-through, with PCR diagnostic testing available. Minit Medical will call individuals with all results, which are expected to take one to three days.

Participants are strongly encouraged to pre-register for the drive-through testing on Minit Medical’s website at www.minitmed.com. They can do same-day registration, but pre-registration saves time and avoids paperwork.

People who get tested are asked to bring:

  • Insurance card
  • Identification
  • Facial covering / mask

Criteria for Molecular testing:

  • Symptomatic:
    • Fever/chills
    • Body aches
    • Short of breath
    • Difficulty breathing
    • Cough
    • Loss of taste or smell
    • Diarrhea
    • Sore throat
    • Headache
    • Nausea
    • Runny nose
  • Asymptomatic (with possible exposure):
    • Recent travel to Mainland/International
    • Positive/possible exposure contact
    • First responders/essential workers
    • Pre-operative, pre-procedure testing
    • Required for travel (costs might be incurred)

For more information on the drive-through testing event, call Minit Medical Urgent Care at (808) 667-6161.

For more information on COVID-19 in Maui County, visit www.MauiCounty.gov

