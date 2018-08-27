Attend Dragon and Tiger Chi Gung for Cancer Patients at Maui Family YMCA on Friday, August 31st. The workshop is open to all cancer patients and survivors. Kurt Miyajima will teach a gentle Dragon and Tiger Chi Gung class for strength and energy. The event is hosted by Pacific Cancer Foundation and Kaiser Permanente Hawaii. Call for more info. Free. 3:00pm. Maui Family YMCA, (250 Kanaloa Ave., Kahului); 808-242-7661; 808-268-9622; Mauiymca.org
photo courtesy of Facebook/Pacific Cancer Foundation
Comments