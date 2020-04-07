Doctors Offer Emergency Rules Suggestions to Mayor

The letter addresses “recent concerns of non-compliance” of social isolation rules

The Hawaii COVID-19 Healthcare Provider Community — an organization of 1,000 Hawaii physicians — has sent a list of recommendations to Mayor Michael Victorino as he mulls the possibility of more stringent emergency rules to keep Maui residents in place and the COVID-19 curve flat.

The organization sent the letter “to address the recent concerns of non-compliance of the Maui community with the emergency rules you have implemented. As you know, we need to accomplish an 80-90% compliance of social isolation, otherwise we will not see a significant impact on flattening the curve of the Covid-19 spread.”

Victorino has indicated that he may make an announcement this week about changes to his existing rules. The doctors’ group proposes the following:

1. Masks to be worn to everyone. Public recommendation by the Mayor for all citizens of Maui to wear protective masks when leaving their home. This includes children. Recommendations should be provided for the level of protection for each classification of mask. General guidance should be: “Any mask is better than no mask”.

2. Curfew at 9 pm for all non-essential citizens. Curfew to be enforced by MPD with fines issued for non-compliant citizens.

3. Tightening of “essential workers” definition of emergency rules: please see attached previous letter with exclusions. Trade workers should apply for permits to work in the community explaining the essential character of their work. Permits to be issued by the County of Maui. Fines to be issued in the case of non-compliance.

4. Online registration required to leave the home. All citizens required to fill out a form and submit online with an explanation of their intended activity, date, time and length of time. Person then receives email confirmation that they have submitted their activity and can show proof to law enforcement. This will allow the state to track movement of all individuals’ by using their cell phone location.

5. Strict guidelines on public movement:

a. Only one family member should be allowed to leave the home at any time. This should be the family member with the lowest health risk. Single parents should be allowed to bring their children if they are unable to arrange for childcare.

b. Enforcement of rule (a) above by essential businesses (banks, grocery stores) by using security personnel at the entrance. Restricting access to a limited amount of people that allow proper social distancing. Fines to be issued to businesses if they are unable to accomplish compliance of customers.

c. Food and supply stores to transition to an ‘order online and pick-up model’ of their products. This will help to limit contamination of products in stores.

d. Outdoor exercise activity only alone, one family member at the time with social distancing (6 feet rule).

e. Temporary closure of public beaches. Fines issued to citizens staying on the beach.

f. Abandonment of any activities that could lead to injuries such as surfing, fishing, hunting, skateboarding, motor cycling or bicycling. These have a high risk of trauma/injury requiring EMS or use of our emergency room capacity potentially leading to hospitalization and avoidable use of healthcare resources.

g. Police to enforce emergency rules with fines that are within reason ($200-500 per incident).

6. Support of enhanced community testing for Covid-19 via drive-through testing sites.

7. Contact tracking and tracing of infected individuals via cell phone apps.

8. Quarantine of infected people in dedicated facilities such as hotels appointed by the County of Maui.

9. Strict enforcement of quarantine for tourists and inter-island travelers. Cell phone tracking of quarantined individuals. Significant fines or imprisonment for non-compliant tourists or residents.

10. Accommodations for healthcare providers away from their families while taking care of Covid-19 patients.

11. Provide a support system for the homeless. Access to bathroom facilities proper sanitation by National Guard or volunteers. Access to soap and water. Access to shelter by using hotels or open buildings while providing sufficient social distancing.

–

More Coronavirus Coverage from MauiTime:

Share this:

Comments

comments