County’s List of Open Portable Toilets

While county parks, beach parks, and facilities are affected by COVID-19 closures, the County of Maui has established a number of portable toilets that will remain open.

“The Department of Parks and Recreation will be adding additional portable toilets in the coming days,” said county spokesperson Chris Sugidono. “Water will also remain on at the parks for hand washing and cleanliness.”

The Center for Disease control has advised local agencies to “Ensure nearby restroom facilities have functional water taps, are stocked with hand hygiene materials (soap, drying materials) and bath tissue, and remain open to people experiencing homelessness 24 hours per day. If toilets or handwashing facilities are not available nearby, provide access to portable latrines with handwashing facilities for encampments of more than 10 people.”

The list of open toilets is as follows:

Hana District

• Hana Bay

East District

• Kalahau “Blue Tile Roof” Park

• Eddie Tam Dog Park

• Haiku Ball Park

• Makana Park (Kuau)

• Kula Community Center Tennis Courts

• Rainbow Park

• Paia Ballpark

• Ho’okipa Beach Park

• Lower Paia Park – to be installed on 3/24/2020

Central/Wailuku District

• Kanaha Beach Park

• Ho’aloha Beach Park

• Kahului Community Center Park Tennis Courts

• Luana Gardens Park

• Leisure Estates Park

• Richard “Pablo” Caldito Park

• Pu’uohala Park

• War Memorial Little League Field

South District

• Haycraft Park

• Ka Lae Pohaku Park

• Kalepolepo Park

• Kalama Park

• Cove Park

• Charley Young Beach Park

• Palauea Park

• Po’olenalena Park

• Kilohana Park

• Keawakapu II Beach Park

West District

• West Maui Skate Park

• Puamana Park

• S-Turns Park

• Ukumehame Park

• Wahikuli Terrace Park

• Papalaua Beach Park

• Launiupoko Beach Park – to be installed on 3/24/2020

• Wahikuli Beach Park – to be installed on 3/24/2020

• Hanakao’o Beach Park – to be installed on 3/24/2020

Molokai District

• Pukoo Beach Right of Way

• Kaha’ahia Park

• Dixie Mauru

• One Alii Park 2

Share this:

Comments

comments