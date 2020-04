Mayor Michael Victorino said Sunday that the county has acquired 5,000 face masks that will be distributed to the public Wednesday and Thursday. Victorino made the announcement during a Zoom conference call he had with Sen. J. Kalani English and Rep. Lynn deCoite that was later posted on Facebook.

The mayor, who wore a mask during the phone conference, is expected to give more details on the giveaway at his news conference Monday afternoon. Victorino said he hopes to acquire more masks, but asked the public in the meantime to wear masks made of cloth, bandanas, or “anything.” Quoting Lt. Gov. Josh Green, Victorino said, “Anything is better than nothing.”

Photo by engin akyurt

