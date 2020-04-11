County of Maui Corona Cases increase by 9, and one death at Maui Memorial

Maui County has instituted drive through testing near Keopuolani Park where 700 tests were conducted yesterday and 300 tests were done today. The Maui Memorial Hostpital Cases rose by 4 today for a total of 19 cases, 29% of Maui’s cases. There were two additional deaths today in the state, one on Maui. Maui’s 3rd death was an elderly male in the Chronic Care Unit at Maui Memorial. There have been a total of 16,752 tests done in the state, about 0.1% of the total population. There are a total of 465 COVID19 cases in Hawaii with 284 recoveries, 61%.

Date 4/10/20 Maui New 9 Maui Total 66 28% Are Maui Hospital Workers Maui Recovered New 5 Maui Total Recovered 36 55% Have Recovered Maui Hospitalizations New 1 Maui Total Hospitalizations 6 9% Have required hospitalization Maui Deaths New 1 Maui Total Deaths 3 5% Have passed Molokai New 0 Molokai Total 2 3% Are from Molokai Lanai New 0 Lanai Total 0 Oahu New 9 Oahu Total 343 Oahu Recovered New 23 Oahu Total Recovered 211 Oahu Hospitalizations New 0 Oahu Total Hospitalizations 36 Oahu Deaths New 1 Oahu Total Deaths 5 Hawaii Isl. New 0 Hawaii Isl. Total 31 Hawaii Isl. Recovered New 4 Hawaii Isl. Total Recovered 25 HI Isl. Hospitalizations New 0 HI Isl. Total Hospitalizations 0 Kauai New 1 Kauai Total 19 Kauai Recovered New 1 Kauai Total Recovered 12 Kauai Hospitalizations New 0 Kauai Total Hospitalizations 1 New OOS/Unk 0 Out of State Total 2 New Pending 1 Pending 4 Statewide Total 465 Total New Positive cases 20 State of Hawaii Cases New Adults Total Adults New Minors Total Minors Total # of Tests Conducted 16752 0.1% of the total Hawaii population Positive Tests 462 Total Negative Tests 16269 Inconclusive 21 0 Daily Tests Completed 682 New Neg Tests 657 New Hosp. 1 Req. Hospitalization 43 Daily Recovered Total 33 State Recovered Total 284 61% of total coronavirus cases Deaths: Maui 3 Deaths: State 8

