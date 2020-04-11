County of Maui Corona Cases increase by 9, and one death at Maui Memorial

MauiTime, Mauis Best News, Information and Entertainment Site

Maui County has instituted drive through testing near Keopuolani Park where 700 tests were conducted yesterday and 300 tests were done today. The Maui Memorial Hostpital Cases rose by 4 today for a total of 19 cases, 29% of Maui’s cases. There were two additional deaths today in the state, one on Maui. Maui’s 3rd death was an elderly male in the Chronic Care Unit at Maui Memorial. There have been a total of 16,752 tests done in the state, about 0.1% of the total population. There are a total of 465 COVID19 cases in Hawaii with 284 recoveries, 61%.

Date4/10/20
Maui New9
Maui Total6628%Are Maui Hospital Workers
Maui Recovered New5
Maui Total Recovered3655%Have Recovered
Maui Hospitalizations New1
Maui Total Hospitalizations69%Have required hospitalization
Maui Deaths New1
Maui Total Deaths35%Have passed
Molokai New0
Molokai Total23%Are from Molokai
Lanai New0
Lanai Total0
Oahu New9
Oahu Total343
Oahu Recovered New23
Oahu Total Recovered211
Oahu Hospitalizations New0
Oahu Total Hospitalizations36
Oahu Deaths New1
Oahu Total Deaths5
Hawaii Isl. New0
Hawaii Isl. Total31
Hawaii Isl. Recovered New4
Hawaii Isl. Total Recovered25
HI Isl. Hospitalizations New0
HI Isl. Total Hospitalizations0
Kauai New1
Kauai Total19
Kauai Recovered New1
Kauai Total Recovered12
Kauai Hospitalizations New0
Kauai Total Hospitalizations1
New OOS/Unk0
Out of State Total2
New Pending1
Pending4
Statewide Total465
Total New Positive cases20
State of Hawaii Cases
New Adults
Total Adults
New Minors
Total Minors
Total # of Tests Conducted167520.1%of the total Hawaii population
Positive Tests462
Total Negative Tests16269
Inconclusive21
0
Daily Tests Completed682
New Neg Tests657
New Hosp.1
Req. Hospitalization43
Daily Recovered Total33
State Recovered Total28461%of total coronavirus cases
Deaths: Maui3
Deaths: State8

