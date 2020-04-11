County of Maui Corona Cases increase by 9, and one death at Maui Memorial

Maui County has instituted drive through testing near Keopuolani Park where 700 tests were conducted yesterday and 300 tests were done today. The Maui Memorial Hostpital Cases rose by 4 today for a total of 19 cases, 29% of Maui’s cases. There were two additional deaths today in the state, one on Maui. Maui’s 3rd death was an elderly male in the Chronic Care Unit at Maui Memorial. There have been a total of 16,752 tests done in the state, about 0.1% of the total population. There are a total of 465 COVID19 cases in Hawaii with 284 recoveries, 61%.
|Date
|4/10/20
|Maui New
|9
|Maui Total
|66
|28%
|Are Maui Hospital Workers
|Maui Recovered New
|5
|Maui Total Recovered
|36
|55%
|Have Recovered
|Maui Hospitalizations New
|1
|Maui Total Hospitalizations
|6
|9%
|Have required hospitalization
|Maui Deaths New
|1
|Maui Total Deaths
|3
|5%
|Have passed
|Molokai New
|0
|Molokai Total
|2
|3%
|Are from Molokai
|Lanai New
|0
|Lanai Total
|0
|Oahu New
|9
|Oahu Total
|343
|Oahu Recovered New
|23
|Oahu Total Recovered
|211
|Oahu Hospitalizations New
|0
|Oahu Total Hospitalizations
|36
|Oahu Deaths New
|1
|Oahu Total Deaths
|5
|Hawaii Isl. New
|0
|Hawaii Isl. Total
|31
|Hawaii Isl. Recovered New
|4
|Hawaii Isl. Total Recovered
|25
|HI Isl. Hospitalizations New
|0
|HI Isl. Total Hospitalizations
|0
|Kauai New
|1
|Kauai Total
|19
|Kauai Recovered New
|1
|Kauai Total Recovered
|12
|Kauai Hospitalizations New
|0
|Kauai Total Hospitalizations
|1
|New OOS/Unk
|0
|Out of State Total
|2
|New Pending
|1
|Pending
|4
|Statewide Total
|465
|Total New Positive cases
|20
|State of Hawaii Cases
|New Adults
|Total Adults
|New Minors
|Total Minors
|Total # of Tests Conducted
|16752
|0.1%
|of the total Hawaii population
|Positive Tests
|462
|Total Negative Tests
|16269
|Inconclusive
|21
|0
|Daily Tests Completed
|682
|New Neg Tests
|657
|New Hosp.
|1
|Req. Hospitalization
|43
|Daily Recovered Total
|33
|State Recovered Total
|284
|61%
|of total coronavirus cases
|Deaths: Maui
|3
|Deaths: State
|8
More Coronavirus Coverage from MauiTime:
Comments
comments