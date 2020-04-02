County Help Program Now Taking Applications

Residents can now apply for assistance at Maui Economic Opportunity

Some $2 million dollars is now available through the Hawai’i Emergency Laulima Partnership to help qualified residents impacted by the COVID-19 crisis, the mayor announced at a news conference Wednesday, along with details on how to file for assistance. Debbie Cabebe, executive director of Maui Economic Opportunity said residents who have been laid off or who have experienced a 25% or more reduction of income since March 4 would qualify, if they have $5,000 or less in cash on hand. Funds available range from $440/month for a 1-2 person household, and a 3-4 person household could qualify for $585/month. Households of 5-6 people could receive $730/mo and households over 7, $880/month.

For more Information and an online application, go to meoinc.org

In addition, the program has partnered with grocers on Lana’i, Moloka’i and Maui who will accept food vouchers good for food, household items and medications.

Photo by Sean Hower

