Coronavirus Cases Still Rising on Maui

Governor Ige Announces the Number of COVID-19 Cases Continue to Rise in Hawaii

The state’s number of COVID-19 cases rose above 100 for the first time Thursday, according to state Department of Health officials. Thursday’s tally was 106 for the state, up 11 from Wednesday. Maui cases increased by 1, to 14, Oahu rose to 77 and the Big Island and Kaua’i cases stayed the same at 5 each. In addition, 3 cases are pending (not assigned to an island) and–in a new category–2 Hawai’i residents who were tested outside of the state. Of the 106 cases, 15 are non-Hawaii residents: Oahu has 5, Kaua’i 4 and Maui and the Big Island each have three.

More Coronavirus Coverage from MauiTime:

Share this:

Comments

comments