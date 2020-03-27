MauiTime, Mauis Best News, Information and Entertainment Site

You are here: Home / News / Health / Coronavirus Cases Still Rising on Maui

Coronavirus Cases Still Rising on Maui

by Leave a Comment

Governor Ige Announces the Number of COVID-19 Cases Continue to Rise in Hawaii

The state’s number of COVID-19 cases rose above 100 for the first time Thursday, according to state Department of Health officials. Thursday’s tally was 106 for the state, up 11 from Wednesday. Maui cases increased by 1, to 14, Oahu rose to 77 and the Big Island and Kaua’i cases stayed the same at 5 each. In addition, 3 cases are pending (not assigned to an island) and–in a new category–2 Hawai’i residents who were tested outside of the state. Of the 106 cases, 15 are non-Hawaii residents: Oahu has 5, Kaua’i 4 and Maui and the Big Island each have three.

More Coronavirus Coverage from MauiTime:

State Health Officials Say Months More of Coronavirus
‘It’s Crazy’: Maui residents wait for hours and days to file claims for unemployment insurance
Hawai’i Doctors: We want Josh Green – Hawai’i’s Lieutenant Governor and emergency room doctor missing at the command table
What to do About the Shortage of Medical Masks on Maui
Employee at Maui Health Infected with COVID-19
Live Updates: COVID-19 (coronavirus)
Restaurants on Maui Open Status during COVID19
MauiTime Needs Your Help-Support Local Journalism

Comments

comments