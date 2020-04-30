CJ’s Deli Hosts a Date Night Costume Contest

Get on your fancy clothes and win $100 bucks for date night

Date night isn’t dead during the Coronavirus, it just looks a little different. CJ’s Deli and Diner in Kaanapali is firing up the romance with their ‘Dress-up to Dine at Home’ Competition. You can win a $100 in CJ’s bucks! All you have to do is dress up in your fancy date night attire and pick up some take out at CJ’s. They will snap a photo of you, from a safe distance and enter you to win! They are using hashtag #bestdressedinthewest to follow the fun. CJ’s is open daily from 10am to 7pm for contactless curbside delivery. 808 Pickups is also doing delivery with them as well.

CJ’s

2580 Keka’a Dr., Kaanapali, HI 96761

808-667-0968

fb/cj’sdelidiner

