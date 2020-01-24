Changes at Akamai Recovery Maui

Akamai Recover Maui Clinical Director Carmen Cook

Akamai Recovery Maui is working toward making comprehensive outpatient recovery for chemical dependency more accessible to the public. Under the guidance of medical director Dr. Jeffrey H. Chester, DO, the center has moved to a new location and recently announced the promotion of Carmen Cook, LMFT, CSAC, DOT-SAP with her recent certification as a substance abuse counselor.

“The new location, next door to my practice, provides better access to medical services as well as a more private and confidential location,” Dr. Chester said. “And the promotion of Carmen and her new certification adds more muscle to our already strong team.”

Cook has been in the counseling field since 2001. She is a licensed Marriage and Family Therapist in both California and Hawai‘i. “I’ve worked with hundreds of families over nearly two decades, operating from a place of deep unconditional positive regard,” Cook said. “I use compassion-based and strengths-based treatment in my therapy sessions. I know therapy works from the hundreds of families I’ve worked with.”

As a CSAC, Certified Substance Abuse Counselor, Cook extends her family license, allowing her to treat a variety of substance abuses. Her DOT-SAP certifies that she is a substance abuse counselor who works with individuals who have violated a Department of Transportation drug and alcohol program regulation and that she is able to make recommendations concerning education, treatment, follow-up testing, and aftercare.

Cook studied biology at University of California Santa Cruz and then went on to study clinical psychology at New College of California in San Francisco.

Akamai Recovery Maui provides alcohol/drug/opiate addiction outpatient rehab, sober support, and relapse prevention programs. The Wailuku-based center is accredited by CARF, the Commission on Accreditation of Rehabilitation Facilities, an independent nonprofit organization focused on advancing quality of services to meet your needs for the best possible outcomes.

Akamai also provides medication-assisted treatment for substance abuse.

Akamai Recovery Center LLC is now located at 1063 Lower Main St, Wailuku, HI 96793.

Image courtesy Akamai Recovery Maui [Disclosure: Suzanne Kayian also works for Councilmember Kelly King.]

