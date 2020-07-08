The Alzheimer’s Aloha Chapter is hosting an online fundraiser to raise investments for programs in Hawaii. They have invited a special guest speaker and acclaimed author Frances Kakugawa to lecture for a one-hour online workshop. “Caregiving: A Dignified Life Without Guilt or Remorse” which will take place online July 18th 2:00-3:00pm (HST). The workshop is for caregivers, writers of all levels, and anyone who would like to support the nonprofit’s work in Hawaii Island, Maui, Kauai and Oahu.

Frances Kakugawa was born and raised in Kapoho and is an award-winning author of fifteen books. She conducts workshops and lectures throughout the U.S. on family caregiving, teaching, writing and poetry. Some of her previous releases from Watermark Publishing include I am Somebody, Mosaic Moon, Echoes of Kapoho and award-winning children’s books Wordsworth the Poet and Wordsworth Dances the Waltz.

Feeling Guilt? Remorse? Pau Already! What will writing do? Keep writing and you will know. In time, your writing will speak back to you. It will create a space in your solitary life to make sense of what you’re feeling, a place to reflect, gain insights and affirm the dignity and respect that you and your loved ones share with one another. A place to grieve without contamination of guilt and remorse.

The one-hour workshop will be held as a benefit to raise funds for the Alzheimer’s Aloha Chapter to honor The Longest Day, where people come together to stand up against the darkness of Alzheimer’s disease and other dementias. A $40 donation is suggested to register and join online. Go to http://act.alz.org/goto/franceswriter

For more information or questions please contact Christine Spencer by email cespencer@alz.org or call 808-518-6650

