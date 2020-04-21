Calendar of Virtual Events

Maui Food Bank is Accepting Donations Online and at the Food and Medical Drive this Week

Food Drive

Its Volunteer Week in Hawai‘i and several organizations are coming together to offer support for food distribution. Feed My Sheep can feed a family of 4 for a week with a $10 donation. Maui Food Bank makes $1 go a long way, that supports up to 4 meals for someone. Maui Rapid Response serves 1250 houseless individuals, kupuna and undocumented folks that do not qualify for programs. Donate directly to those organizations online or participate in this week’s contactless Food and Medical Supplies drive on Thursday, 9am-12pm at Maria Lanakila, Friday 3-6pm at Kuau Store, Saturday 9am-12pm at Hope Chapel in Kihei, and Auto Zone in Kahului.



Art of Trash

The Art of Trash is one of my favorite art shows to visit. I eagerly anticipate the wild and wonderful ways people make art from trash. Although it was a huge disappointment that the shut down was going to affect the art show, Malama Maui Nui found a way to make lemonade out of lemons, and will be launching this year’s Art of Trash Show online. This year’s theme is “What is Waste?” The show launches on their website, Wednesday, April 22 at Malamamauinui.org/artoftrash.html.



Earth Every Day

In honor of Earth Day, JUST founder Josh Tetrick will be livestreaming with actor and activist Adrian Grenier on April 23, 12pm with @EatJUST. The livestreamed conversation will shine a spotlight on sustainability, environmental stewardship and the role that companies and consumers can play to build a better food system, live at Bit.ly/eartheveryday. Additionally San Francisco-based company Eat JUST, Inc.’s Udi Lazimy will be livestreaming with Endless West Co-Founder and CEO, Alec Lee. They will discuss the future of the food and beverage industry with leaders in sustainability & Food Technology on April 23, 6pm. Subscribe on Eventbrite.com



Maui Earth Day

Mother Earth is probably basking in the current slowdown of life on Maui and other places, but we still want to celebrate with her on Earth Day. Maui Earth Day is offering a huge virtual party on zoom and facebook live, all you have to do is go to their website at Mauiearthday.org and sign up to tune in. Highlights include 30 live presenters from Walter Ritte, Aina Momona; Autumn Ness; Sierra Club; and Lei‘ohu Ryder, Kukuipuka ‘Ohana, just to name a few. The presentations will be alternated by live musicians like Uncle George Kahumoku, Eric Gilliom, the Lambsbread, and Youssoupha Sidibe on Sunday, April 26, 12-7pm.

Image of Maui Food Bank by Cadence Feeley

