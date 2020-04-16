Buy Local! A Sustainable Guide on How to Buy Direct from Maui Farmers and Makers

CSA Farm Boxes for Pick Up at Kumu Farms

It’s been a rough few weeks cooped up at home, trying to take all the precautions to be safe when you go outside for essentials. One of the things that made me really happy recently was getting a farm box and eating fresh greens everyday. Suddenly time to wash and prepare veggies and fruit is more meditative rather than rushed. The joy of tasting every morsel of Maui grown goodness really made a difference in my mental health. I realized that other people looking for fresh foods might enjoy the fruits of my labor. So I contacted as many farms and makers as I could and asked them what their ideas for a sustainable Maui are, and to share what they are creating. The Hawaiʻi Farmers Union is working diligently right now to put together an island-wide CSA system that I am really excited about. As this comes together we can use this collection and guide to Maui Farms and Makers and what they are offering and how to get their goods.

If you would like to be added to this list or know somebody that should also be here please email jen@mauitime.com.



Kumu Farms

“This model of sustainability, where Maui has to provide for itself, is the script I always told people on my farm tour,” says Emanuela “Manu” Vinciguerra, Director of Sales and Marketing. “Instead now it is really happening. We are too dependent on imported goods. Nothing compares to the last two weeks. People suddenly realize what is sustainable. They are suddenly educated on what it means to be independent. They can see how vulnerable Maui is being dependent on support from the mainland. Prices used to dictate how people purchase. But if you have to pay a few dollars more for Maui products so be it. The important thing here is to be independent.”



Kumu Farms is on a mission to feed the island. They lost most of their wholesale market when the shut down began, but wanted to reinvent themselves and what they were doing to retain farmers and provide quick and safe food to the community. Farm box contactless purchase, call ahead to order and pay, then pull into the Maui Tropical Plantation parking lot and a valet will put the farm box in your car for you. Options include Farm Boxes with fruits, veggies, and value added goods. $30-$50. Call 808-280-3262, 808-336-0937, kumufarms.com

Maui Kvass

“It is exciting to see Maui community supporting our farmers and local producers, says owner Olga Reznik. “I see more CSA boxes being offered and their content is becoming more creative. I see farmers being sold out, means they are getting both funds and motivation to grow us more food. I see small businesses getting together and sharing their experience to adapt and survive through the crisis. As an island, we could be more sustainable and we have everything to succeed: great weather conditions, abundance of rich soil and people willing to work on it and grow all the food we need.”



Beet Kvass is an Artisan probiotic drink made of beets fermented with honey, 100% organic and locally sourced. Our product is raw, vegetarian, contains no caffeine, salt, dairy or gluten. It is known to improve digestion and boost immunity, used for liver detox, acts as an excellent blood tonic and naturally lowers your blood pressure through the release of nitric oxide. 32 fl. oz jar – 10$, Gallon (4 jars) – 30$, Case (9 jars) – 70$. No fees for online transactions, credit cards and Venmo accepted. Call/text to (808) 495-5790 or message us on Facebook/Instagram. Pick up at Upcountry Farmers Market in Pukalani on Saturdays, 7-11 am (pre-order and pick up, drive through service). Free delivery to North Shore, Upcountry and Kahului/Wailuku. For residents of Kihei/Lahaina – pick up in Kahului.

Jennifer Catarino-Corcoran, George Kahumoku Jr., and Linda Balubar-Silva of CSA Kahumoku

CSA Kahumoku

“We have increased our CSA orders since the Covid crisis began, says owner Uncle George Kahumoku.”In January we were doing about 20 bags a week. Now we are up to 100 bags a week. However, as CSA Kahumoku is doing well, Kahumoku Farms isn’t selling to the local restaurants. We usually deliver spinach, cucumbers, sweet potatoes, Hawaiian chili peppers and more to Hula Grill, Hali’imaile general store and HI Spice, and that is not happening at the moment. Plant, plant and plant some more, urban farming is easier than you think, and that will get us sustainable. With a small or big pot or a planter in your yard you can grow pineapples, spinach, lilikoi, papaya, mamaki, even taro!”



“Pick your fruit tree and trade it for CSA,” says Jenn Catarino-Corcoran, admin and customer service at CSA Kahumoku. “When Linda Balubar-Silva and I were doing deliveries in January we saw SO many fruit trees with fruit just falling to the ground and rotting. If anyone has a food bearing tree with fruit going to waste let us know. We will trade a CSA bag for your fruit. Also, spread the word. We have new customers every week because our patrons share our weekly email with their family and friends. We are truly are all one Ohana here on Maui, taking care of each other. That’s our goal, to spread the Aloha with fresh fruits and veggies to our Maui Ohana.”

Every week we have a list of fruits and vegetables that we harvest from Kahumoku Farms as well as other local Maui farms. We collaborate together to bring our patrons the best Maui has to offer. Here is what we offered this week:

Ginger, Turmeric, Cucumber, Bananas, Maui Gold pineapple, Avocado, Limes, Lemons, Tangerines, Watercress, Papaya, Roma tomatoes, Onion, Okinawa Sweet potato, Salad greens, Eggplant. Bags are $25 each, all items in the list are included. We accept cash as payment. Email csakahumoku@gmail.com. Kahului or Lahaina pick up. When you pick up your bag, we ask you to bring a reusable bag in exchange, paper or cloth.

Haleakala Creamery

“We switched our products to focus on goat cheese and Island Skyr and we are selling direct to consumers instead of relying on retailers,” says Rebecca Woodburn-Rist. “We are working with many grocery stores to sell our products. Due to a downturn in business from tourism, we will be “laying off” some of our milking goats. We must learn to make conscious decisions to support our neighbors. It’s important to keep our money local, even if it takes a bit more effort it will make us more stable in the long run.”



Goat cheese, Goatlato ice cream, Caramel Sauces, Island Skyr. $6-12. Email orders to icecreamfarm@gmail.com. Monday meetup in Kahului or direct farm pickup Wednesday/Saturday

Coca Farms at Upcountry Farmers Market

Coca Farms LLC

“The shutdown is declining sales because it has scared people from going out, the small health food stores we sell to such as Mana Foods and Hawaiian Moons are buying less from us,” says owner Joel Gil Coca. “We also supply restaurants and since they’ve closed, we lost that avenue of sales. We have already been suffering from inclement weather, and now that business is declining it has become difficult to recover. A lot of people are buying non perishables but this is a time we can continue to build a sustainable system by supporting our local farmers and makers which in turn will help them thrive during this time. By building self-awareness about your resources and where you can locally buy food, we can work towards a self-sustaining local system. During this time since going out to buy your food can risk your health, reaching out businesses to directly order and pick up is a very supportive system.”



At Coca Farms we grow and produce organic fruits and vegetables. A lot of produce is seasonal and may be unavailable but to name a few have: avocados, bananas, lettuce (red leaf, green, leaf, romaine, butterhead) green onions, leek, curly kale, Lacinato kale, turmeric, beets, daikon, spinach and cabbages. Packaged and bunched produce can range from: $3 for packaged produce, $2-$6 for bunched produce, $1-$6 fruits. Call (808) 876-1816 or via instagram @cocafarmsllc. Customers are welcome to call Monday-Friday 8 am – 5 pm to make a custom order. Orders can be picked up on the farm from certain hours on Tuesday-Friday or at the Upcountry Farmers Market drive through in Kulamalu on Saturday mornings.

Practically Magic Hawaii LLC

“I provide bulk bins at the farmers markets and it’s been changing, less customers, less demand,” says owner Brittany Anderson. “Supporting our local farms and small businesses, growing gardens, ditching the plastic and starting to live more eco-conscious are all things we need to do to be sustainable.”



We offer sustainable, practical and biodegradable household goods: laundry soaps, all purpose cleaner, toothpastes, dish soap & unpapertowels. $8-30. Shop online at www.practicallymagichawaii.com or email practicallymagichawaii@outlook.com. We deliver, ship and offer Makawao pickups.

Pninit Toosh shows off the beautiful goods at Pearl Island Bakery

Pearl Island Bakery

“I sell sourdough pita bread packs, other flat breads and bread loaves such as Halla breads,” says owner Pninit Toosh. ”I also sell cornmeal scones – cheddar tomato jalapeno, or strawberry goat cheese. I make cakes like flourless chocolate cake with salted caramel and Macnuts, Macadamia nut pies, crumble pies, and a variety of cookies. I take orders for pick up at the farmers market and some delivery options. All my products made with local fruits, veggies and eggs I buy from the farmers. I also grow some of the fruits and produce I use for my value added products.”



Order at Pearl Island Bakery on Facebook.

Coconut Cowgirl and Zephyr Rising Apothecary

“I vend coconut milk at farmers markets which are largely shut down, except for the Upcountry Market,” says owner Emma Zawacki. “I sell my beauty care products in local boutiques which are closed at this time. Distribution is my biggest challenge right now. In the past people could come to the market and pick up from me. There is only one farmers market currently operating and many people are currently preferring delivery. My workshop is in Kihei where I live so reaching some customers has been difficult.”



I offer fresh coconut milk and vegan coconut bacon, and organic botanical beauty with locally grown plants and herbs. My products support the body and nervous system.$7-$10 for coconut products. $5-$40 for beauty products. Email zephyrrising16@gmail.com or call 970.213.1376. www.sacred-balance.com. Pick up at Upcountry Farmers Market for coconut food products, Kihei, or delivery by arrangement.

Maui Sustainable Solutions

“We should grow our own food and switch to plastic free infrastructure, says Kevin tktk, “Some funding and a warehouse location would help us, we are seeking to create centralized hubs across the island to collect and redistribute resources.”



We offer Flowater Refill Stations for residential and business, starting at 50$ per month. We also have garden beds out of upcycled pallets for suggested donations of $20-100. Email Kevin@mauisustainablesolutions.com. Pick up garden boxes on west side and south side at private locations, or delivery.



The Celestial Rose

“I Usually participate in spring and summer vendor events but now I have to move to online and local sales only,” says Ariella Upton. “I am adapting to this madness. Right now we have to start our gardens, check in on your people, learn to make do with what you have. I would like to find a soil delivery, seed trades, and starter trades.”



IFresh and dried herbs, herbal bundles, oil blends, skin salves, herbal infused vinegars, $5-$25/item. Instagram @the.celestial.rose, email celestialroseservices@gmail.com or text 808-250-5981. Pickup in Makawao or delivery upcountry and central.

Maui Cookie Lab

“The shutdown effectively closed my main cookie business-Maui Sweet Cakes, which sells to hotels, vacation rental and tourist driven retail, which are all closed,” says owner and baker Heidi Cramer. “I have pivoted to provide our sweets to locals at Kulamalu Food Trucks. I just launched a new program called Cookie Kokua! We’ve been donating cookies to first responders, Maui Mask Makers and families in need. I think the best way to be more self-sustaining is to promote as much commerce via local farms and producers, we’re too dependent on the mainland supply chain. Also, those who can, should support those in need.

“As much as I’m grateful to be able to generate some revenue, it’s a drop in the bucket compared to my regular revenue. The biggest form of support would be to receive the grants/loans from the CARES quickly, which will better enable me to keep my employees working and for me to have an easier time paying rent and vendors.”



We offer “fresh-from-the-oven” Classic Cookies, 1 for $4, 3 for $11, 6 for $21. Mobile Cookie Bar at Kulamalu Food Trucks OR order online at: Mauicookielab.com for pick up, free delivery with $25 min order.

Ono Organic Farms Inc.

We have closed our tours and fresh market with this shut down,” says Chuck Boerner. “The best way to assist our farm is to order fruit boxes.”



Tropical fruit boxes, papaya, apple banana. $30.00 per 25# box. Call 808-344-6700 Pick up at market at Kaahumanu shopping center between 9-3.

Aloha ‘Āina Adaptogenics

“I think an approach to a more sustainable Maui is to help organize and distribute the food resources available on the island,” says owners James & Emily Stolte. “Possibly a centralized location where small farms and community members could bring excess fruits and vegetables. These excess fruits and veggies can be processed, value added, and available for sale/trade/donation to the community. An increased focus should be placed on balancing tourism and its effect on our ‘āina. Developing alternative avenues for economic development is a must to make Maui more sustainable.”



We happily offer locally grown organic herbal remedies. Tinctures, Flu Fighters, Salves, Balms & Reef Safe Sunscreen. $8-$55. Mauiadaptogenics.com, email mauiadaptogenics@gmail.com, or call 808-419-5200. Pick up Saturday Upcountry Farmers Market.

Kumu Aina

Self-sufficiency is super important and a big reason that we do what we do,” says Will, from Kumu Aina. “ We are doing a CSA that offers vegetables and fruit, as well as some value added products such as jam and all-natural toothpaste. Before the virus, we were selling at the Hana Farmers’ Market. This CSA is entirely a response to the shuttering of that market and the enormous demand we’ve received from our local community for healthy, organic vegetables. The more we all garden and buy local, the better our communities can weather this current crisis and other future crises. We just hope to be a part of that movement towards local and sustainable action, and feed people some awesome vegetables at the same time!”



A month subscription costs $100, $25 each for 4 deliveries of at least 6lbs of produce. Value added products are an additional cost. Email, kumuainapermaculture@gmail.com. We offer pickup in Kipahulu on Tuesdays and Fridays.

KitchCraft

“In 2 days my classes and clients canceled, and shut me down completely,” says owner Sierra Knight. “To be more self sustaining we need small farmers and to give grants for farmers. For people like me publicity is really important. I have a following but need a bigger market.”



Artisan small batch line of toppings, seasonings, and vinegars. Vegan sausage. $7-$10. Facebook page KitchCraft. Kula pick up.

Hanna’s Handmade on Maui

“All retail business locations have closed so I needed to start direct selling to customers instead,” says owner Hanna Mounce. “We all need to try to make our purchases locally and redistribute the products that usually go into retail establishments or restaurants. I would like to add my products to some sort of local CSA type value-added boxes.”



Locally made soap, shampoo bars, condition bars, laundry detergent, deodorant, face wash, tooth powder, dish blocks – all plastic-free. $5-$12. Local contact-free pick up in Pukalani www.hannashandmadeonmaui.com



Toohey’s Butchery

“We were sad to close the Bistro,” says Austin Toohey. “We miss providing our customers with their favorite burgers, burritos and tacos. We are thinking about possibly opening for to go orders. Everyone should continue to support their local Restaurants during these uncertain times. This is also helping our local farmers.”



Open 12-7:00. Bundle deliveries filled with the finest quality grass fed beef and pasteurized meats from our local farms. Included are fresh seasonal fruits, produce and jars of homemade bone broth. Complete with a fresh-baked dessert. Average price per box $100-150. Call 808-218-4063.

Coconut Information Farm

“Less tourists, more locals, we love it,” says Ryan Burden. “To be more self sustaining the goals are the same as before the crisis -learn to select, process & cook locally grown foods, then plant the ones you love in your garden! Happy to help anyone looking for info on planting coconuts.”

Free Online Cooking Classes for Kamaaina: https://www.coconutinformation.com/videos, always had these but people more interested now. We have Farm CSA Pickups that include milk, water, meat, oil & misc produce from our farm, and added 10 more spots to our weekly CSA. FREE – $75. Sign up at https://www.coconutinformation.com/product-page/weekly-coconut-csa

Animal Song Farm and Mohala Nursery

With the ambiguity of the local farmer’s market staying open due to the pandemic, we have been put to the test to discover and use our other skills, besides just the physical applications of farming and gardening,” say Newlyweds Rachael and Benjamin Patnode. “Networking, social media, computer work, reaching out to community programs are just a few ways we have been flexing our wings. We welcome all new challenges to grow as a business and be a positive part of our local community. We hope to inspire people to experience the joys of growing their own food, whether it is just a few herbs or favorite vegetables in pots, or designing and building a garden plot. Eating locally, and fresh out of the back yard is something anyone can do at all. We love to talk about gardening and encourage others to do the same!”



Organic CSA Boxes, Plant Starts, and Flower Bouquets. Creative Vegetable and Garden Installation. Special order plants for your garden from our diverse and appealing seed bank. Starting at $1.25#/ daikon upward to $10#/peas. Flower bouquets start at $5 each. Free gardening consultation with plant purchases! Garden installation prices vary.

For any inquiries, email Rachael at: chicorytrickery@gmail.com or Benjamin at patn0de@yahoo.com

Kupa’a Farms

Currently we offer a CSA share of mixed vegetables and fruit from our farm. It is $35 and we have some delivery in Kula on Tuesdays and a drop spot in Kahului on Wednesday and one in Kula on Friday. Currently we are full but keep an up to date waiting list….spots become open now and then as people find they don’t eat that many vegetables or they don’t like salad so much or whatever. We have been doing a CSA as part of our business for over 10 years and with the restaurant closures, we just increased our CSA numbers. People can e-mail lavaboy458@gmail.com to get on the waiting list.

