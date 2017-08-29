Maui Time

There’s a Birth and Pregnancy Expo at Makawao Union Church on Monday, Sept. 4. Pacific Birth Collective’s second annual Labor Day party will feature a Provider & Product Expo of all things birth and baby. Enjoy food vendors and many opportunities to talk story with members of Maui’s supportive birthing community. Live music will be provided by Pat Simmons Jr. Free. 10:30am. Makawao Union Church, (1445 Baldwin Ave., Makawao); 808-579-9261; Makawaounionchurch.org

