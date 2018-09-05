ARC of Maui County Fundraiser at Flatbread Company in Paia

There’s an ARC of Maui County Fundraiser at Flatbread Company in Pa‘ia on Tuesday, September 11th. The Arc of Maui County promotes and protects the human rights of people with intellectual and developmental disabilities. For their 3rd annual fundraiser, the public is invited to support their organization with a night full of pizza, community, and chances to win items from their silent auction. A portion of all pizza sales will go to help benefit ARC. 5-9pm. Flatbread Company, (89 Hana Hwy., Pa‘ia); 808-242-5781 x214; Arcofmaui.org

photo credit Sean M. Hower