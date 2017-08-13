The American Cancer Society’s West Maui Relay For Life will happen at the Lahaina Recreation Complex on Saturday, Aug. 19. The event is an opportunity to celebrate and support those with cancer and loved ones who’ve been lost. This year’s theme is a carnival and will include games, keiki activities, food, a silent auction and live entertainment. Funds raised will help support cancer research, education, prevention efforts and free programs and services for people facing cancer. Free. 3pm. Field #8. Lahaina Recreation Complex, (Shaw St., Lahaina); Relayforlife.org/westmauihi

Photo courtesy of Facebook/ ACS Relay For Life