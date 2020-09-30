Hawaiian Airlines Increasing Flights in Preparation for Pre-Travel Testing Program

Carrier to offer service between Hawai‘i and 10 U.S. West Coast cities by mid-November

Hawaiian Airlines, Hawai‘i’s hometown carrier, is bringing back more flights and routes between the U.S. mainland and Hawai‘i to welcome guests who will have the option to bypass the state of Hawai‘i quarantine with a pre-travel negative COVID-19 test starting Oct. 15.

Hawaiian will resume nonstop service between Honolulu’s Daniel K. Inouye International Airport (HNL) and McCarran International Airport (LAS) in Las Vegas starting tomorrow, and between HNL and Oakland (OAK), Phoenix (PHX) and San Jose (SJC) international airports on Nov. 1.

By Nov. 18, the airline will be serving 10 U.S. West Coast cities, including nonstop flights between Maui and Los Angeles, Oakland, Portland, Seattle, San Jose and Sacramento. Hawaiian is also increasing frequencies on existing nonstop service between HNL and six U.S. West Coast cities, namely Los Angeles, Portland, Sacramento, San Diego, San Francisco and Seattle.

“We’re encouraged by the positive response to the state’s decision to welcome travelers back to Hawai‘i, and we are resuming service to key markets to give our guests more options to visit our islands,” said Brent Overbeek, senior vice president of revenue management and network planning at Hawaiian Airlines. “While our onboard experience may look a little different these days, we’re excited to share our signature Hawaiian hospitality with our guests and encourage everyone to travel pono (responsibly) to keep each other and our communities safe.”

Hawaiian’s guests departing from LAX and SFO will have access to convenient drive-through COVID-19 tests to be exempt from the state of Hawai‘i quarantine and begin enjoying the islands from the moment they arrive.

Meanwhile, Hawaiian is restarting international passenger service tomorrow with a weekly flight between HNL and Tokyo’s Narita International Airport (NRT). The carrier, which has been operating cargo-only flights between HNL and NRT since June, will resume passenger service to support essential travel between the two cities after suspending flights in March due to the COVID-19 pandemic.



Hawaiian continues to provide the most connectivity throughout the Hawaiian Islands via passenger and cargo services.

For details on Hawaiian’s flight schedules, please visit www.HawaiianAirlines.com or click here.



Hawaiian’s “Keeping you Safe” enhanced cleaning includes frequent disinfecting of lobby areas, kiosks, and ticket counters, electrostatic aircraft cabin spraying, plexiglass barriers at staffed airport counters, and sanitizer wipe distribution to all guests. The carrier last month added a new step to its check-in process requiring guests to complete a health acknowledgment form indicating they are free of COVID-19 symptoms and will comply with the company’s updated mask policy for the entirety of their journey. Hawaiian will also continue to cap cabin capacity at 70 percent through Dec. 15 to allow for onboard distancing.

All travelers arriving in Hawai‘i or flying between the islands must adhere to the state’s travel restrictions and complete the state’s online Safe Travels Hawai‘i form.

