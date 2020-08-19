Happy 92nd Birthday to the Iao Theater

circa 1940

On Wednesday, August 22, 1928, the Iao Theater opened its doors to Maui audiences for the first time. In its day, the Iao Theater was one of 5 theaters in Wailuku town. Designed by architect Edward Walsh in the Spanish Mission style, the theater originally sat 700.

In June 1994, the Iao Theater was placed on the Hawaii Register of Historic Places. In February of 1995, it was placed on the National Register of Historic Places.

The “Grand Dame of Wailuku” has seen a lot over the years. Generations have enjoyed movies, concerts and plays within her concrete walls. The old girl is showing her age, but she’s still got her lipstick on (her red tile roof) and her nails done (her celadon colored tiles in the outside lobby). A gentle reminder of a more elegant time. With a little touch of kolohe (“rascal”), of course!

Help US help the Iao Theater! As the theater remains closed for going on 5 months now, we are taking this time to do lots of cleaning, organizing and repair projects. But without being able to do any shows, our bank account is dwindling down. By October, we’re going to be in real trouble. We could use some help… to literally keep the lights on.

Show your LOVE and APPRECIATION for theHistoric Iao Theater and all she has meant to YOU over the years by DONATING today! https://mauionstage.thundertix.com/campaigns/1105

Images courtesy Maui OnStage

Share this: Print

Comments

comments