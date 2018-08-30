Habitat for Humanity Maui helping Lane victims rebuild

Habitat for Humanity Maui is helping those impacted by Hurricane Lane through its “A Brush With Kindness” program. The program provides assistance with repairing homes in substandard condition for residents earning below 80 percent of the median income of Maui County. Repairs can range from leaky or broken windows and roof repairs to a full tear-down and rebuild – if deemed necessary – for homes compromised by fire, flooding, or high winds.

Habitat is also taking donations of leftover plywood from those who boarded their windows. Donations are tax deductible and these materials will be made available at the ReStore to those affected by the storm.

For more information, call 808-242-1140, or visit Habitat-maui.org.