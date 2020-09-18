Guess the date and time of Maui’s first 2020 humpback whale sighting and win Pacific Whale Foundation gear!

It’s that time again! In a matter of a few short weeks, our beloved humpback whales will return to Maui Nui to mate and calve during their annual migration to warmer waters.



As a world leader in ocean and marine mammal conservation with a mission-driven commitment to protect the ocean through science and advocacy and inspire environmental stewardship, Pacific Whale Foundation (PWF) eagerly anticipates the arrival of these majestic animals.



In celebration of the humpback whales’ return and the upcoming whalewatching season, PWF invites ocean wildlife lovers from around the globe to enter PWF’s “Take Your Best Guess: First Whale Sighting 2020” contest.



Predict the date and time you think the first humpback whale of the season will be spotted — from ANY private or commercial vessel or coastline vantage point — and you could win a swag bag brimming with PWF-branded products commemorating the nonprofit’s 40th anniversary and other goodies.



Entering PWF’s “First Whale” contest is as easy as submitting your best guess via email to firstwhale@pacificwhale.org by midnight Sept. 25 in the following format:

First Whale Sighting 2020 (subject line)

John Doe (your name)

johndoe@gmail.com (your email address)

10/09/20 (predicted date of first sighting)

08:20am HST (predicted time of first sighting)

Please enter your information into the body of the email in this exact format and order. Do not include any additional information, correspondence or images in your submission.



The individual whose submission is closest to 2020’s first official recording of a humpback whale sighting in Maui Nui waters, verified by a time-stamped image/video or confirmed through local news or media outlets, will receive a PWF 40th Anniversary T-shirt and Hydro Flask as well as a conservation-focused product perfect for your eco-friendly lifestyle.



To help kickstart this fun game of chance, here’s a hint: The first humpback whale sighting observed from a PacWhale Eco-Adventures vessel in 2019 was at 11:00am on Oct. 9.



Don’t delay — enter today and help Pacific Whale Foundation welcome home the whales!



