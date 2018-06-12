Youth leadership program launches on Maui

Ignite a Life is presenting The Alaka‘i Youth Leadership Academy, a six-day residential event for international leaders ages 14-24. It will be held on Maui from June 18-24. Aspiring leaders will be put in a dynamic, fun, experimental learning environment to promote team building and participation. The program will feature keynote speakers who will address different leadership styles, communication skills, relationships, self-identities and more.

Serving as one of the event’s main facilitators will be Marlon Smith, who has inspired, taught and motivated thousands of individuals across 45 states and 14 countries. Other presenters include Kathy Buckley, a five-time American Comedy Awards nominee and TeeJay Dowe, a motivational speaker, author and international coach.

Also speaking at the event will be Maui’s Alexander D. Muto, who launched Hawai‘i Leaders Core at the age of 16. Muto will speak on the topic of “Finding your ‘why’ and setting ‘un’-realistic goals.”

AYLA will host both a High School Track and a Grad Track. The High School Track will explore age-specific topics including how to build emotional resilience, tricks to handle disappointment and stress, building self confidence, working smarter, building relationships and creating a better world.

The Grad Track will focus on sharing skills to handle stress, finding your purpose, creating opportunities, learning how to problem solve, being accountable for yourself and finding mentors and role models. This track also will help the young leaders learn about networking, public speaking, internet influence, relationships and more.

For additional information, visit ignitealife.org/Ayla/

Photo courtesy of Facebook/IgniteALife