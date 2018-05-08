There’s a Workshop with Kahu David Kapaku at Door of Faith in Kahana on Saturday, May 12. Kahu David Kapaku is a certified speaker, mentor, coach and trainer with the John C. Maxwell Team. He’s also the pastor at Door of Faith and a facilitator of Maui Business Brainstormers. His workshop will cover the “15 Invaluable Principles of Personal Growth” including “The Principle of Intentionality,” “The Eight Growth Gaps,” “Making the Transition to Intentional Growth” and “The Principle of Awareness.” $65. 9am. Door of Faith Kahana, (4975 L. Honoapi‘ilani Rd., Lahaina); 808-597-1378; Dooroffaithhawaii.com/kahana

Photo courtesy Dooroffaithhawaii.com/kahana