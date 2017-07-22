A workshop on Video Game Design and Cultural Storytelling for Beginners will be held at UH Maui College this Friday, July 28. The class will be taught by Michael Ceballos, Creative Producer of Twiddle Productions. Students will dive into stories and themed game design with a special emphasis on Maui the Demi God. This multi-level class is perfect for those that want to see what it takes to design and produce a video game. Call or email to register. Free. 9am. Laulima Building #211. University of Hawaii Maui College, (310 Ka`ahumanu Ave., Kahului); 808-984-3554; Maui.hawaii.edu; [email protected]

