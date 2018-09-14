University of Hawai‘i campuses ranked most diverse in nation

Hawai’i’s colleges and universities are some of the most diverse in the country. All University of Hawaiʻi campuses ranked in the top 10 in the U.S. for greatest racial and ethnic diversity among four-year and two-year institutions, according to The Chronicle of Higher Education’s 2018 Almanac diversity rankings.

UH Maui College is the third most diverse university in the country. While UH Hilo ranked number one for the most diverse four-year public university in the nation. UH West Oʻahu is ranked at fourth and UH Manoa is sixth.

UH Maui College reported being 27.9 percent Asian, 7.1 percent Native Hawaiian or Pacific Islander, 19.1 percent white, and 31.1 percent are two or more races. UH Hilo students reported being 20.6 percent Asian, 9.6 percent Native Hawaiian or Pacific Islander, 20.2 percent white, and 31.2 percent of two or more races.

The UH Community Colleges ranked as the top six out of the 10 most diverse two-year public institutions in the nation. Hawaiʻi CC ranked number one followed by Windward CC, Kauaʻi CC, Leeward CC, Honolulu CC and Kapiʻolani CC.