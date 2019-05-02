Graduating high school seniors attending the University of Hawaiʻi Maui College in the fall can conveniently register for classes and plan educational and career goals during outreach events at Maui high schools in May. UHMC’s counselors alongside admissions and financial aid staff will be on hand to help students plan their college journey at the following outreach events: Baldwin High School – May 3; Maui High School – May 6 and 7; Kamehameha Schools Maui – May 8; King Kekaulike High School – May 10; and Lahainaluna High School – May 17.

Those interested in attending the outreach sessions should already have been accepted to UH Maui College; those who have not applied yet can click on “apply” at Maui.hawaii.edu to submit an online application.

UHMC’s team will be available to help students with future plans, which may include consultation on which degree program to take, transfer options to other universities, and a financial plan to pay for college.

Current UHMC student ambassadors called peer navigators will also be present to provide support to incoming UHMC fresh-people and help answer additional questions about college.

Accepted seniors from high schools that are not hosting an event may still register for Summer and Fall appointments directly with a UH Maui College academic counselor at 808-984-3306.

Photo courtesy UHMC