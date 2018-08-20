Training For Trainers Workshop at Mental Health America of Hawaii

The Training For Trainers Workshop will be at Mental Health America of Hawai‘i on Monday, August 27th and Tuesday, August 28th. The two-day event is a workshop for the Youth Suicide and Bullying Prevention (YSBP) project. Participants will be certified YSBP trainers qualified to present trainings in their communities. Registration includes materials, breakfast, and lunch for both days. $45. 8:30am. Mental Health America of Hawai‘i, (95 Mahalani St., Wailuku); 808-242-6461; Mentalhealthhawaii.org
photo courtesy of Mental Health of America- Hawai‘i
Comments