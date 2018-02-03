Tracy K. Smith in the Green Room at Maui Arts and Cultural Center

U.S. Poet Laureate Tracy K. Smith will be at the Maui Arts and Cultural Center on Friday, Feb. 9. Smith wrote three poetry books and a memoir, titled Ordinary Light. In 2004, she won the Rona Jaffe Writers Award and Academy Fellowship. A year later she won the Whiting Award. In 2012, she won the Pulitzer Prize. Her presentation will be followed by a Q&A, book signing and courtyard reception with dessert, champagne and live music. Presented by the Merwin Conservancy. $25, $10/special student price w/ID. 7pm. Maui Arts and Cultural Center, (1 Cameron Way, Kahului); 808-242-SHOW; Mauiarts.org

Photo courtesy Facebook/Merwin Conservancy