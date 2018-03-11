Toastmasters Area 3 Spring Speech Concert at J. Walter Cameron Center 

Toastmasters Area 3 Spring Speech Concert will take place at the J. Walter Cameron Center on Saturday, Mar. 17. Toastmasters International is a nonprofit organization that teaches public speaking and leadership skills through a worldwide network of clubs. Maui Toastmasters Club members are some of Maui’s best speakers, and you can watch them compete in a series of exciting debates and talk story sessions. The winner will represent Maui County at the Division A Contest on Oahu. Free. 2:30pm. J. Walter Cameron Center, (95 Mahalani St., Wailuku); 808-244-5546; Jwaltercameroncenter.com

