‘The Road to Pearl Harbor’ Exhibit at Story of Hawaii Museum

“The Road to Pearl Harbor” Exhibit’ will be at Story of Hawai‘i Museum from now until Monday, December 10th. This World War II exhibit will showcase a collection of vintage maps, prints, military documents, and WWII paraphernalia. Learn more about the events that led to this war, battle strategies, and outcomes that shaped not only the history of the United States, but of Hawai‘i. Free. 12pm-6pm. Outlets of Maui, (900 Front St., Lahaina); 808-661-8277; Outletsofmaui.com

photo courtesy of Facebook/Story of Hawaii