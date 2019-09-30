The Forgotten War Revisited Exhibit at Nisei Veterans Memorial Center

The ‘Forgotten War Revisited Exhibit’ will be at Nisei Veterans Memorial Center until Friday, December 27th. The show is presented by the Korean War Veterans Association, Maui No Ka Oi Chapter 282, and the Maui Korean Community Association. There’ll be panels detailing the history of the Korean War, artifacts, and personal collections on display. Free. Monday-Friday 12pm-4pm. Nisei Veterans Memorial Center, (Go For Broke Place, 665 Kahului Beach Rd., Kahului); 808-244-6862; nvmc.org

photo courtesy of Flickr/Kevin Burkett

