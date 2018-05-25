‘The Day After’ Film Screening at Wailuku Public Library

“The Day After” film screening will be at Wailuku Public Library on Thursday, May 31st. Presented by Maui Peace Action and the Hiroshima/Nagasaki Remembrance Committee, the public is invited to watch this classic film about nuclear war. It was originally watched by over 100 million Americans during a television broadcast in 1983. The film covers the aftermath of nuclear weapons in regards to the social, health and physical infrastructure of a community. After the film there’ll be a discussion. Free. 5:30pm. Wailuku Public Library, (251 S High St., Wailuku); 808-243-5766; Librarieshawaii.org; Mauipeace.org

photo courtesy of Mele Stokesberry