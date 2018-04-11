TEDxYouth at Seabury Hall

Maui’s fifth annual TEDxYouth event will happen at Seabury Hall on Sunday, April 15. This is an incredible event for the entire Maui community. Those attending will hear great ideas from Maui’s middle school and high school students. This year’s theme is “Wayfinders” and will feature interpretations of the stars as well as topics like the media’s impact on youth, Oxybenzone and the health of Maui’s reefs. $12-18. 9am. Seabury Hall, (480 Olinda Rd., Makawao); 808-572-7235; Seaburyhall.org

Photo courtesy of TEDxYouth