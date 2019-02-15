

The Nā Hua Hoʻohuli i ka Pono Conservation Leadership Program announces that the deadline for its summer program is quickly approaching – February 18 at 8am.

Through the program, participants will learn valuable skills to prepare them for future careers with a foundation in environmental ethics, while developing key leadership skills that are important for advancing the protection of Maui’s natural resources.

There will be five positions for the Summer 2019 term with the following agencies: Maui Forest Bird Recovery Project, Maui Invasive Species Committee, Maui Nui Botanical Gardens, Maui Nui Seabird Recovery Project, and The Nature Conservancy.

The eight-week program will run from June 10 to August 02, 2019. Members will work 40 hours per week and earn a bi-weekly living allowance of $800.00 before taxes. Upon completion of their term, members are also eligible to earn a $1,252.00 AmeriCorps award to use towards educational expenses. Summer participants will also go to the Hawaiʻi Conservation Conference on O‘ahu, all expenses paid, in July.

For more information and to obtain an application packet, visit www.nhhphawaii.org or contact the Program Manager at [email protected] or at (808) 727-2184.

Photo courtesy of NHHP