Submissions for the Bob Poulson Scholarship Opportunity with Construction Industry of Maui are due by Wednesday, April 1st. Maui’s 2020 graduating senior students are encouraged to apply! Candidate eligibility qualifications include being a Maui County resident, and entering a 4-year or 2-year degree program in architecture, engineering, construction management, construction engineering, landscape architecture, interior design, and other applicable programs. See a list of requirements and apply online before April 1st. mauiconstruction.org/scholarship

