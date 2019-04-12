Applications are now being accepted for Na Hua Hoʻohuli i ka Pono, a service-learning program designed to help develop the county’s next generation of conservation leaders. The ho‘oilo 2019-2020 term will include 19 hours per week from October 14-June 6, 2019. Participants will earn a bi-weekly living allowance of $475 and are eligible to earn two AmeriCorps Education Awards totalling $2,579 to apply toward higher education costs or student loans.

Host agencies for this term are the Department of Land and Natural Resources Division of Forestry and Wildlife, Maui Forest Bird Recovery Project, Maui Nui Botanical Gardens, and The Nature Conservancy. There will also be a conservation leader assistant position where the member will participate with all four host agencies along with learning about running a quality environmental education program. The five positions are available for college-level students who have an interest in integrating conservation as part of the foundation for a future career.

Na Hua Hoʻohuli i ka Pono recognizes the intrinsic relationship Maui County citizens have with the ʻaina, and honors it through dedicated service and mentoring to protect it for future generations. As the majority of this term is in alignment with the hoʻoilo (rainy) season, the name of this term honors this connection and our sense of place here on Maui, said program organizers.

Applicants will be selected through a competitive process which includes a formal application and interview. Applicants will also have to complete a criminal history check. Members are responsible for their own transportation and housing accommodations. Completed applications and all required documents must be received by 4pm on Monday June 10, 2019.

For more information and to obtain an application packet, visit Nhhphawaii.org or contact the program manager at [email protected] or 808-727-2184.

Photo courtesy of Nā Hua Hoʻohuli i ka Pono