SCHATZ SECURES $27 MILLION IN NEW FEDERAL FUNDING FOR NATIVE HAWAIIAN EDUCATION

In August, Schatz Urged U.S. Department of Education Not To Delay Release Of Grant Funding, Citing Challenges Caused By COVID-19 Pandemic

Today, U.S. Senator Brian Schatz (D-Hawai‘i) announced that Hawai‘i will receive $26,992,923 in new federal funding to support grants under the Native Hawaiian Education Program (NHEP). This federal funding, secured by Senator Schatz through his work on the Senate Appropriations Committee, was awarded to 23 Native Hawaiian educational programs across the state.

“This new federal funding will ensure that Native Hawaiian educational programs have the resources they need in time for the upcoming school year,” said Senator Schatz. “As we work through the appropriations process, I will keep fighting for more resources for the Native Hawaiian community.”

The release of these funds comes as schools are preparing to start the 2020-2021 school year. In August, Senator Schatz sent a letter to the U.S. Department of Education urging them not to delay the release of this grant funding until late September, as previously announced. During the COVID-19 pandemic, Native Hawaiian education programs have been invaluable for families, and further disruption to these programs would leave many hard pressed to find an alternative option for their children.

As a member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, Senator Schatz has worked to preserve and expand grant funding for NHEP. While President Donald Trump has sought to zero out funding for these grants, Senator Schatz has fought to protect more than $100 million over the last three fiscal years. In addition, he has garnered bipartisan support to increase annual funding for NHEP each year by $3 million.

These multi-year competitive grants will be used for early childhood education, family engagement, Hawaiian language education, creation of STEM pathways, curriculum and professional development, and more.

The programs receiving funding include:

No. Recipient Counties Served Project/Program Award 1 Keiki O Ka Aina Preschool, Inc Maui, Hawai‘i, Honolulu Family Learning Centers Oahu, $1,999,809.00 2 Kanu o ka Aina Learning Ohana Hawai‘i Kaukoe a Po‘ohala Teacher Education $741,274.00 3 University of Hawai‘i in partnership with Nā Pua Noʻeau Center for Gifted & Talented Native Hawaiian Children Honolulu Oi Ka Naʻauao STEM Pathways for Success $644,198.00 4 University of Hawai‘i Maui, Kauai, Hawai‘i, Honolulu Manama Kūpono Undergraduate and graduate school access and success $602,500.00 5 Purple Maia Foundation Honolulu Hippo Program Tech Career Training $829,807.00 6 University of Hawai‘i In collaboration with the UH Community College System Maui, Kauai, Hawai‘i, Honolulu Kūlia Support Project STEM Preparation, Coaching, Mentoring $699,997.00 7 Aha Punana Leo, Inc. Maui, Kauai, Hawai‘i, Honolulu Ōliko A Lau Ka ʻIke Kindergarten Readiness $830,899.00 8 Friends of the Future Hawai‘i Opportunities for Hawaiian Improvement and Achievement Hawai‘i Island $889,383.00 9 Consortium for Hawai‘i Ecological Engineering Education Hawai‘i, Honolulu Mahope o Ke Kula Ke Aʻo Mau Ana program Address Academic Gaps $414,383.00 10 University of Hawai‘i Maui, Kauai, Hawai‘i, Honolulu Various Native Hawaiian Programs $847,619.00 11 Institute for Native Pacific Education and Culture (INPEACE) Kauai, Hawai‘i, Honolulu Keiki Steps: Generational Impacts $2,033,707.00 12 University of Hawai‘i in partnership with the Hawai‘i Department of Education N/A Ka Piling Noʻeau II STEM Workforce Development $795,697.00 13 Hui Malama O Ke Kai Foundation Hawai‘i, Honolulu Waimānalo Community Youth Development $671,237.00 14 Partners in Development Foundation Honolulu Ka Pa‘alana Homeless Family Education Program $3,576,059.00 15 Keiki O Ka Aina Preschool, Inc Honolulu Waiawa Kai Project: An Agriculture and STEM Integration for Healthy Hawaiian Families $776,027.00 16 Ke Kula O Nawahiokalaniopuu Iki Hawai‘i Kolo Ke AʻaNative Hawaiian Language Education and Teacher Development $800,193.00 17 University of Hawai‘i Maui, Hawai‘i, Honolulu Project Hōkūlani STEM Workforce Development $794,044.00 18 Mana Maoli Kauai, Honolulu Mana Leo Project Culture-based and Hawaiian Language Education $909,127.00 19 Kulaniakea Honolulu ʻIwikuamoʻo: Culture-based and Hawaiian Language Education $563,647.00 20 Ka Haka ʻUla o Keʻelikōlani College of Hawaiian Language at UH Hilo Maui, Kauai, Hawai‘i, Honolulu LaupaʻI Ka ʻIke KuamoʻO Hawaiian Language Multimedia Development $950,000.00 21 Keiki O Ka Aina Preschool, Inc Maui, Kauai, Hawai‘i, Honolulu Revitalized Instruction in STEM Education (RISE) $773,485.00 22 Partners in Development Foundation Maui, Kauai, Hawai‘i, Honolulu Tūtū and Me: Hānai a Ulu Early Childhood Education $4,924,316.00 23 University of Hawai‘i in partnership with the Hawai‘i Department of Education Hawai‘i ‘Aha Lamakū ‘Oia‘i‘o (ALO) Culturally Responsible Leadership Development, Mentoring, and Transition Support $925,515.00

