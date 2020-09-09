MauiTime, Mauis Best News, Information and Entertainment Site

SCHATZ SECURES $27 MILLION IN NEW FEDERAL FUNDING FOR NATIVE HAWAIIAN EDUCATION

Aha Punana Leo, Inc. is one of the many recipients to receive funding

In August, Schatz Urged U.S. Department of Education Not To Delay Release Of Grant Funding, Citing Challenges Caused By COVID-19 Pandemic

Today, U.S. Senator Brian Schatz (D-Hawai‘i) announced that Hawai‘i will receive $26,992,923 in new federal funding to support grants under the Native Hawaiian Education Program (NHEP). This federal funding, secured by Senator Schatz through his work on the Senate Appropriations Committee, was awarded to 23 Native Hawaiian educational programs across the state. 

“This new federal funding will ensure that Native Hawaiian educational programs have the resources they need in time for the upcoming school year,” said Senator Schatz. “As we work through the appropriations process, I will keep fighting for more resources for the Native Hawaiian community.”

The release of these funds comes as schools are preparing to start the 2020-2021 school year. In August, Senator Schatz sent a letter to the U.S. Department of Education urging them not to delay the release of this grant funding until late September, as previously announced. During the COVID-19 pandemic, Native Hawaiian education programs have been invaluable for families, and further disruption to these programs would leave many hard pressed to find an alternative option for their children.

As a member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, Senator Schatz has worked to preserve and expand grant funding for NHEP. While President Donald Trump has sought to zero out funding for these grants, Senator Schatz has fought to protect more than $100 million over the last three fiscal years. In addition, he has garnered bipartisan support to increase annual funding for NHEP each year by $3 million.

These multi-year competitive grants will be used for early childhood education, family engagement, Hawaiian language education, creation of STEM pathways, curriculum and professional development, and more.

The programs receiving funding include: 

No.RecipientCounties ServedProject/ProgramAward
1Keiki O Ka Aina Preschool, IncMaui, Hawai‘i, HonoluluFamily Learning Centers Oahu,$1,999,809.00
2Kanu o ka Aina Learning OhanaHawai‘iKaukoe a Po‘ohala Teacher Education$741,274.00
3University of Hawai‘i in partnership with Nā Pua Noʻeau Center for Gifted & Talented Native Hawaiian ChildrenHonoluluOi Ka Naʻauao STEM Pathways for Success$644,198.00
4University of Hawai‘iMaui, Kauai, Hawai‘i, HonoluluManama Kūpono Undergraduate and graduate school access and success$602,500.00
5Purple Maia FoundationHonoluluHippo Program Tech Career Training$829,807.00
6University of Hawai‘i In collaboration with the UH Community College SystemMaui, Kauai, Hawai‘i, HonoluluKūlia Support Project STEM Preparation, Coaching, Mentoring$699,997.00
7Aha Punana Leo, Inc.Maui, Kauai, Hawai‘i, HonoluluŌliko A Lau Ka ʻIke Kindergarten Readiness$830,899.00
8Friends of the FutureHawai‘iOpportunities for Hawaiian Improvement and Achievement Hawai‘i Island$889,383.00
9Consortium for Hawai‘i Ecological Engineering EducationHawai‘i, HonoluluMahope o Ke Kula Ke Aʻo Mau Ana program Address Academic Gaps$414,383.00
10University of Hawai‘iMaui, Kauai, Hawai‘i, HonoluluVarious Native Hawaiian Programs$847,619.00
11Institute for Native Pacific Education and Culture (INPEACE)Kauai, Hawai‘i, HonoluluKeiki Steps: Generational Impacts$2,033,707.00
12University of Hawai‘i in partnership with the Hawai‘i Department of EducationN/AKa Piling Noʻeau II STEM Workforce Development$795,697.00
13Hui Malama O Ke Kai FoundationHawai‘i, HonoluluWaimānalo Community Youth Development$671,237.00
14Partners in Development FoundationHonoluluKa Pa‘alana Homeless Family Education Program$3,576,059.00
15Keiki O Ka Aina Preschool, IncHonoluluWaiawa Kai Project: An Agriculture and STEM Integration for Healthy Hawaiian Families$776,027.00
16Ke Kula O Nawahiokalaniopuu IkiHawai‘iKolo Ke AʻaNative Hawaiian Language Education and Teacher Development$800,193.00
17 University of Hawai‘iMaui, Hawai‘i, HonoluluProject Hōkūlani STEM Workforce Development$794,044.00
18Mana MaoliKauai, HonoluluMana Leo Project Culture-based and Hawaiian Language Education$909,127.00
19KulaniakeaHonoluluʻIwikuamoʻo: Culture-based and Hawaiian Language Education$563,647.00
20Ka Haka ʻUla o Keʻelikōlani College of Hawaiian Language at UH HiloMaui, Kauai, Hawai‘i, HonoluluLaupaʻI Ka ʻIke KuamoʻO Hawaiian Language Multimedia Development$950,000.00
21Keiki O Ka Aina Preschool, IncMaui, Kauai, Hawai‘i, HonoluluRevitalized Instruction in STEM Education (RISE)$773,485.00
22Partners in Development FoundationMaui, Kauai, Hawai‘i, HonoluluTūtū and Me: Hānai a Ulu Early Childhood Education$4,924,316.00
23University of Hawai‘i in partnership with the Hawai‘i Department of EducationHawai‘i‘Aha Lamakū ‘Oia‘i‘o (ALO) Culturally Responsible Leadership Development, Mentoring, and Transition Support$925,515.00

Image courtesy Facebook.com/ahapunanaleo/

