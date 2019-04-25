Attend a Roots of Empathy Talk at Montessori School of Maui on Wednesday, May 1st. Roots of Empathy is an evidence-based social and emotional learning program delivered in elementary school classrooms. It’s been proven to increase pro-social behaviors and decrease aggression (including bullying). There’ll be a special presentation by Mary Gordon, the founder and president of the organization. RSVP at [email protected]. Free. 6pm. Montessori, (2933 Baldwin Ave., Makawao); 808-573-0374; momi.org

photo courtesy of Facebook/Montessori School of Maui

