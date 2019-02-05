Richard Powers will be at Maui Arts and Cultural Center on Friday, February 8th. Powers is the author of The Overstory, a novel that discusses the connection between people and trees. He’s authored over 12 books, is a recipient of a MacArthur Fellowship Award, National Book Award, Pulitzer Prize, and is a four-time National Book Critics Circle Award finalist. After his presentation, there’ll be a book signing, pop-up book store, and a courtyard reception. $25.00. 7:00pm. Maui Arts and Cultural Center, (One Cameron Way, Kahului); mauiarts.org

photo courtesy of MACC