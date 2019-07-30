Attend Rencontre Celibataire at Maui Arts and Cultural Center on Friday, August 2nd and Monday, August 5th. The event is a specialized academic study that pairs French art history and theory with fine arts. Attendees will learn more about classic French art, and the history of France. Here’s a great event for travel lovers, history buffs, and artists. Free. 10pm. Maui Arts and Cultural Center, (One Cameron Way, Kahului); mauiarts.org

photo courtesy of Flickr/Nicki Dugan Pogue

