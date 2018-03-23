Reading of ‘The Collected Letters of Alan Watts’ at Temple of the Peace

There will be a reading of The Collected Letters of Alan Watts at the Temple of the Peace in Haiku on Thursday, Mar. 29. Watts popularized Zen Buddhism in the 1960s. He wrote many books, and the Collected Letters (published in 2017) includes his correspondence with literary luminaries like Carl Jung, Aldous Huxley, Gary Snyder, Timothy Leary and Joseph Campbell. The readings will be presented by Myra Krien, Watts’ granddaughter. 6pm. Temple of Peace Maui, (575 Haiku Rd.); 808-575-5220.

Photo courtesy of Amazon