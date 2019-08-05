There’s a Punana Leo O Maui Hawaiian Language Immersion Preschool Talk at Akaku Community Media on Thursday, August 8th. The talk will be led by Kili Namau’u, the preschool director at Punana Leo O Maui. She’ll discuss the impacts that an early education in the Hawaiian language can have on students, families, and the community. Free. 6pm. Akaku Maui Community Media, (333 Dairy Rd., Ste 204, Kahului); 808-871-5554; akaku.org
photo courtesy of Facebook/ Punana Leo O Maui
