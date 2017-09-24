Picture Brides Series at Nisei Veterans Memorial Center

The Nisei Veterans Memorial Center will host a Picture Brides Series on Saturday, Sept. 30. The event will be a special presentation and book signing with Barbara F. Kawakami, author of Picture Bride Stories, which was the 2016 -2017 winner of The Asian/Pacific American Librarians Association (APALA) award for Literature Adult Non-Fiction. This event is presented by both the Japanese Cultural Center of Hawaii and the Japanese Cultural Society of Maui. Reservations required. Please call or email to attend. Free. 2pm. Nisei Veterans Memorial Center, (665 Kahului Beach Rd., Kahului); 808-244-6862; [email protected]; Nvmc.org

Photo courtesy of Deidre Tegarden