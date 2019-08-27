Phone Smart for the 50s Workshop at Akaku Community Media

The Phone Smart for the 50s Workshop will be at Akaku Community Media on Thursday, August 29th. Presented in partnership with AARP Hawaii and Akaku, attendees can learn some basic cell phone training for Maui residents 50 and older. Feel confident with technology, learn how to use Androids and iPhones to connect to people, and get information that you care about. Two sessions: 10am-Noon for iPhone users; 1-3pm for Android users. Don’t forget to bring your smartphone! Limited space. $5. Akaku Maui Community Media, (333 Dairy Rd., Ste 204, Kahului); 808-871-5554; local.aarp.org

photo courtesy of Flickr/Lisa Risager

For more up to the date events go to mauitime.com/events