Pajama Storytime at Kihei Public Library 

Pajama Storytime is happening at Kihei Public Library on Tuesday, May 29th. Geared for children ages 3-7 years old, keiki and their families are invited for a fun evening of storytelling with Ms. Tori. Come dressed in PJ’s, fuzzy slippers and your favorite stuffed animal for songs, stories and crafts. All children must be accompanied by an adult caregiver. Free. 6:30pm. Kihei Public Library, (35 Waimahaihai St., Kihei); 808-875-6833; LibrariesHawaii.org
photo courtesy of Facebook/Hawaii State Public Library
Comments