Our Story Studio with writer N. T. Arévalo in Makawao

See writer N. T. Arévalo at Our Story Studio in Makawao on Saturday, Nov. 4. For over a decade, Arévalo has been studying storytelling and narrative in the social justice arena. Her story “The Last Landmine” received Honorable Mention in the 2014 Bevel Summers Prize Contest. All writers, young, old, published or rusty are invited to get together, build community and talk story about writing projects and the publishing process. 10am. Our Story Studio, (Makawao); 956-997-4830; Ourstorystudio.blogspot.com

Photo: Flickr/Damian Gadal