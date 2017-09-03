Our Heroes Speaker Series at Nisei Veterans Center

Another Our Heroes Speaker Series event will happen at the Nisei Veterans Center on Saturday, Sept. 9. The talk-story event will feature three children of 100th Infantry Battalion veterans from World War II. Lloyd Kitaoka will talk about his father, Takashi “Kit” Kitaoka, Jill Izumigawa-Ross will speak about her father Stanley Izumigawa and David Fukuda will speak about his father, Mitsuyoshi Fukuda. After the talk, guests can see the center’s new exhibit, “One Puka-Puka: The Purple Heart Battalion.” Reservations required. Free. 2pm. Nisei Veterans Memorial Center, (665 Kahului Beach Rd.); 808-244-6862; Nvmc.org

Photo courtesy Deidre Tegarden