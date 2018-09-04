Official statewide text alerts for Hawai‘i public schools

Hawai‘i State Department of Education schools are formally transitioning to a SchoolMessenger text messaging system that will allow schools to mass message parents via text message, email, and phone calls with important school updates. Most of Maui’s schools are participating in this notification system.

To launch the transition, SchoolMessenger sent an automated text message from 67587 to HIDOE parents that said: “Hawaii Department of Education alerts. Reply Y 2 confirm, HELP 4 info. Msg&data rates may apply. Msg freq varies. schoolmessenger.com/txt.” It was not a phishing text! Parents of students enrolled at schools participating in this service may opt in by texting “Y” or “Yes” to 67587. Parents may also opt out of these messages at any time by replying “Stop.”

SchoolMessenger only sent this text message once. Anyone who may have deleted the text message or chose not to opt in at this time may still enroll by visiting Schoolmessenger.com and downloading the program’s smartphone app.

Those who replied to Monday’s text will begin receiving alerts two weeks after their initial opt-in date; they will be alerted via other means in the meantime. No action is required on the part of parents whose children attend schools that do not use the SchoolMessenger platform but received a text message Monday.

SchoolMessenger is a communication platform used to deliver text messages to mobile phones with important information about events, school closings, safety alerts and other important information. Approximately 200 schools statewide currently use SchoolMessenger.